Una 'influencer' tiene un accidente de moto y cuelga las fotografías del momento en Instagram

La 'influencer' Tiffany Mitchell sufrió hace unas semanas un accidente de moto en Nashville mientras viajaba con su fotógrafa. Si bien en el mismo no hubo heridos de gravedad y la joven ya se halla perfectamente recuperada, la polémica que generó su actuación sigue circulando por Internet.
Cuando Mitchell sufrió el accidente su amiga fotógrafa decidió aprovechar el momento para tomar varias imágenes, en las cuales aparecía la 'influencer' tendida en la carretera. Posteriormente Tiffany colgó todas ellas en su cuenta de Instagram, como si de una sesión de fotos se tratara.
Ante esta publicación, muchos usuarios comenzaron a criticar su decisión de subir las imágenes y la de su amiga de tomarlas. Algunos incluso la acusaron de fingir el accidente y se preguntaban si era casual que una botella de la marca Smartwater apareciera en el suelo junto a ella, o si se trataba todo de una campaña de patrocinio.
El medio BuzzFeed News publicó una noticia en la que se hacía eco de esta publicación, lo que no sentó bien a la 'influencer'. Ante las críticas recibidas, Mitchell eliminó la galería de fotografías del accidente y subió una nueva publicación en la que justificaba su decisión de compartirlas.
En la citada publicación acusa a BuzzFeed News de sensacionalizar el accidente y burlarse del 'post' que había subido. Además culpa al medio de provocar las críticas que ha recibido de algunos usuarios: «Me han acusado de fingir el accidente para llamar la atención, usándolo como una oportunidad para hacer 'product placement' de una compañía de agua (...) Elegí usar Instagram como una herramienta para sanar y conectarme con otros humanos que pudieran estar pasando por cosas similares para que podamos hacerlo juntos» explica. La marca Smartwater confirmó después a BuzzFeed News que no tenían ningún contrato de patrocinio con ella.
Mitchell también señala que es muy serio acusar a alguien de fingir o querer explotar económicamente un accidente. «Estaba asustada. Me herí gravemente y me he tenido que recuperar. Estaba en shock tirada en un lado de la carretera, teniendo flashbacks de cuando perdí a alguien muy importante para mí» recuerda. La 'influencer' explica que cuando su amiga le enseñó las fotografías se conmovió y quiso compartirlas con aquellas personas que la conocen desde hace años porque «sabía que entenderían lo que significaba para mi».
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’ve been figuring out how to respond to everything that’s unfolded recently regarding the post I shared 3 weeks ago about my moto accident. I won’t get into that post here (see my Moto Accident story highlight for all the details), but I want to talk about the reactions I’ve been getting to the article @buzzfeednews posted sensationalizing what I went through that day, and making a mockery of the post I shared. As a result, I’ve been accused of staging the accident to get attention, using it as a product placement opportunity with a water company, and other things I can’t even wrap my head around. I’ve been sharing real life stories here since I started my account. I’ve opened up about miscarriage, divorce, anxiety, losing my partner in a moto accident 3 years ago, and navigating the grief that followed. I’ve chosen to use Instagram as a tool for healing and connecting with other humans who may be going through similar things so we can do it together. And it’s been beautiful. When I work with brands, they’re ones I personally enjoy, and I disclose every single sponsorship. Accusing someone of faking or exploiting an accident is extremely serious—because what if you’re wrong? It really happened to me, and I was scared. I really was injured and had to recover. I was in shock laying on the side of the road, having flashbacks to when I lost someone very important to me. Friends were by my side, strangers called an ambulance, waited while I was checked out and then gave me a ride home. When I found out my professional photographer friend who I’d been shooting with earlier took photos of everything, I was completely moved. I shared this on my feed with humans who have been on a journey with me for years because I knew they would understand what it meant to me and I understood what it would mean to them. I’m sad that something so true and personal has been treated this way, and disappointed in BuzzFeed for spinning it there. I would just ask that if you’re here because of this, consider that the post I made was something real that happened in my life that resonated deeply with me and those who have chosen to follow me. That’s what it was intended for. 💛🌾
A pesar de esta explicación, la polémica continúa y algunos usuarios siguen acusándola de haber explotado y fingido el accidente de tráfico con fines lucrativos.