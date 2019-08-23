Una 'influencer' tiene un accidente de moto y cuelga las fotografías del momento en Instagram Publicación de Tiffany Mitchel en su cuenta de Instagram/ / Instagram Tiffany Mitchell subió a su cuenta una completa galería de fotografías de su accidente y algunos usuarios de Internet la han acusado de fingir y monetizar el suceso IDEAL Viernes, 23 agosto 2019, 13:40

La 'influencer' Tiffany Mitchell sufrió hace unas semanas un accidente de moto en Nashville mientras viajaba con su fotógrafa. Si bien en el mismo no hubo heridos de gravedad y la joven ya se halla perfectamente recuperada, la polémica que generó su actuación sigue circulando por Internet.

Cuando Mitchell sufrió el accidente su amiga fotógrafa decidió aprovechar el momento para tomar varias imágenes, en las cuales aparecía la 'influencer' tendida en la carretera. Posteriormente Tiffany colgó todas ellas en su cuenta de Instagram, como si de una sesión de fotos se tratara.

Ante esta publicación, muchos usuarios comenzaron a criticar su decisión de subir las imágenes y la de su amiga de tomarlas. Algunos incluso la acusaron de fingir el accidente y se preguntaban si era casual que una botella de la marca Smartwater apareciera en el suelo junto a ella, o si se trataba todo de una campaña de patrocinio.

El medio BuzzFeed News publicó una noticia en la que se hacía eco de esta publicación, lo que no sentó bien a la 'influencer'. Ante las críticas recibidas, Mitchell eliminó la galería de fotografías del accidente y subió una nueva publicación en la que justificaba su decisión de compartirlas.

En la citada publicación acusa a BuzzFeed News de sensacionalizar el accidente y burlarse del 'post' que había subido. Además culpa al medio de provocar las críticas que ha recibido de algunos usuarios: «Me han acusado de fingir el accidente para llamar la atención, usándolo como una oportunidad para hacer 'product placement' de una compañía de agua (...) Elegí usar Instagram como una herramienta para sanar y conectarme con otros humanos que pudieran estar pasando por cosas similares para que podamos hacerlo juntos» explica. La marca Smartwater confirmó después a BuzzFeed News que no tenían ningún contrato de patrocinio con ella.

Mitchell también señala que es muy serio acusar a alguien de fingir o querer explotar económicamente un accidente. «Estaba asustada. Me herí gravemente y me he tenido que recuperar. Estaba en shock tirada en un lado de la carretera, teniendo flashbacks de cuando perdí a alguien muy importante para mí» recuerda. La 'influencer' explica que cuando su amiga le enseñó las fotografías se conmovió y quiso compartirlas con aquellas personas que la conocen desde hace años porque «sabía que entenderían lo que significaba para mi».

A pesar de esta explicación, la polémica continúa y algunos usuarios siguen acusándola de haber explotado y fingido el accidente de tráfico con fines lucrativos.