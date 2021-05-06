Play Off ACB  Final V21/06 21:00h.

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona		 -

Real Madrid

Real Madrid
21:00 h.

El evento aún no ha comenzado.

Equipos

FC Barcelona Barcelona
RMC Real Madrid
Tiros de 2
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 % Aciertos 0.00
Tiros de 3
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
0 Total 0
0 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 0
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 0
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
FC BarcelonaMJPTOSVAL
8 Adam Hanga000
22 Aleix Font000
44 Ante Tomic000
14 Artem Pustovyi000
6 Chris Singleton000
9 Jaka Blazic000
3 Kevin Pangos000
1 Kevin Seraphin000
24 Kyle Kuric000
5 Pau Ribas000
18 Pierre Oriola000
10 Roland Smits000
13 Thomas Heurtel000
30 Víctor Claver Arocas000
Real MadridMJPTOSVAL
3 Anthony Randolph000
1 Fabien Causeur000
7 Facundo Campazzo000
9 Felipe Reyes000
24 Gabriel Deck000
14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre000
20 Jaycee Carroll000
44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor000
25 Klemen Prepelic000
19 Melwin Pantzar000
32 Ognjen Kuzmic000
5 Rudy Fernández000
23 Sergio Llull000
33 Trey Thompkins000
22 Walter Samuel Tavares000
Los mejores
Puntos
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Faltas cometidas
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Rebotes ofensivos
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Rebotes defensivos
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Asistencias
Jaycee Don CarrollReal Madrid0
Jeffery Matthew TaylorReal Madrid0
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid0
Gabriel DeckReal Madrid0
Utilizamos “cookies” propias y de terceros para elaborar información estadística y mostrarle publicidad, contenidos y servicios personalizados a través del análisis de su navegación. Si continúa navegando acepta su uso. Más información y cambio de configuración.