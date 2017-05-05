Euroliga  Semifinal V17/05 21:00h.

CSKA Moscú

CSKA Moscú		 -

Real Madrid

Real Madrid
21:00 h.

El evento aún no ha comenzado.

Equipos

CSKA Moscú CSKA Moscú
RMC Real Madrid
Tiros de 2
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 % Aciertos 0.00
Tiros de 3
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
0 Total 0
0 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 0
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 0
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
CSKA MoscúMJPTOSVAL
20 Andrey Vorontsevich000
22 Cory Higgins000
42 Kyle Hines000
30 Mikhail Kulagin000
1 Nando de Colo000
41 Nikita Kurbanov000
44 Othello Hunter000
12 Pavel Korobkov000
11 Semen Antonov000
13 Sergio Rodríguez000
21 Will Clyburn000
Real MadridMJPTOSVAL
3 Anthony Randolph000
1 Fabien Causeur000
7 Facundo Campazzo000
24 Gabriel Deck000
14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre000
44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor000
25 Klemen Prepelic000
32 Ognjen Kuzmic000
5 Rudy Fernández000
16 Santiago Yusta García000
23 Sergio Llull000
18 Usman Garuba000
22 Walter Samuel Tavares000
Los mejores
Puntos
