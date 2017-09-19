Una modelo sobrevive a un accidente gracias a una impresión en 3D de su cráneo
La paciente no pudo reconocer a su novio y no recordaba su segundo nombre ni que sus padres se habían divorciado hacía 10 años
Un grupo de expertos ha reconstruido gracias a una impresora 3D parte del cráneo dañado de una modelo británica después de que esta sufriera un accidente, según informa el periódico 'Mirror'. Francesca Chelsea Burr cayó por las escaleras y se fracturó el cráneo además de la mandíbula y la nariz. Ahora ha podido recuperar la parte del cráneo dañada con una placa de titanio a medida.
Francesca Chelsea Burr, que además de ser modelo también trabajaba como maestra de escuela, sufrió un accidente que provocó que se cayera por unas escaleras en noviembre del año pasado. Para tratar de que superara ese incidente, los médicos le indujeron un coma, estado en el que permaneció durante casi un mes, según informa RT.
La joven tenía fracturado el cráneo en cinco partes, además de la mandíbula y la nariz rotas. Su madre y su padrastro descubrieron que, además, también tenía un charco de sangre procedente de sus ojos, orejas y nariz, por lo que los doctores advirtieron que se preparara para lo peor.
My life and body changed on 18th November after I had a seizure at the top of my stairs and fractured my skull in 5 places damaging my brain and breaking a lot of bones. NH-YES! • These photos are unapologetic (and unflattering ) but please don't look if you get grossed out by medical images; they're vivid details of my progress and I know they're pretty gross! No offence will be taken! • A couple of weeks ago I met with my neurosurgeon at Addenbrookes in Cambridge where I was flown by the Air Ambulance in a helicopter after being placed in an induced coma for just short of a month. I've been given the go-ahead to fly most neurological progress is exceptional! As we saw the videos and pictures, the surgeon said to my mama and I 'This is a rare thing to survive. I'm very happy to see you walk in the door, to be speaking and moving...' at which point our hearts melted The first video is a short clip detailing the most severe skull fracture which caused most of the brain trauma I suffered and am recovering from. The second image is an x-ray and the darker parts of this particular segment show where the haemorrhage affected that part of my brain and caused severe brain injury. • The next image is me with my angel of a mother and shows how I looked once my neurosurgeon removed a large portion of my skull to try and alleviate pressure and all of the blood which was swelling across my brain. I was without that part of my skull until last couple of days in January this year when it was replaced with a titanium plate ('cranioplasty') which was made using a 3D printer to fit my skull perfectly. How bloody cool is that?! #RoboBurr • The next few images show my development since the metal plate operation, including 67 metal staples and a badass Viking half skinhead! My wonderful friends CJ and Lexi came to visit me as a surprise and Bert was obviously in love with them too!!! The last image was me a couple of weeks ago and apparently I'm a moody cow haha but now that I've survived such a dangerous & unfortunate circumstance thanks to our health care institution and with the love and support of incredible friends & family I LOVE YOU xXx @nhsmillion
Tras recuperar la consciencia, la paciente no pudo reconocer a su novio y no recordaba su segundo nombre ni que sus padres se habían divorciado hacía 10 años. Sin embargo, había conseguido sobrevivir al fatídico accidente.
Pero mientras Burr estaba inconsciente, los especialistas le extrajeron trozos de huesos rotos de su cerebro con el fin de intentar reconstruir la parte de su cráneo destrozada que había dejado a la joven un gran 'agujero' en la cabeza. Después, con la ayuda de una impresora 3D, crearon una placa de titanio a medida para sustituir la parte de cráneo dañada.
