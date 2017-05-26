Se pone una sonda de alimentación como la de su hijo para concienciar de su enfermedad

Chace es un niño de 3 años que padece una enfermedad congénita del corazón. Este problema le impide tener una vida como la de los demás, el pequeño necesita alimentarse mediante un tubo ubicado en su abdomen por el cual la comida llega directamente a su estómago.
Su padre, Robert Selby ha publicado en las redes sociales una fotografía donde pide ayuda para difundir el problema de su hijo, la tetralogía de Fallot, que se produce por un estrechamiento de la válvula pulmonar y de la arteria pulmonar principal. La imagen ha llegado a los 8.500 'likes' y cuenta con 400 comentarios de apoyo.
CAN Y'ALL PLEASE REPOST, TAG A FRIEND, EMAIL, SHARE THIS STORY ON ALL SOCIAL PLATFORMS so we can Help Fight and Bring Awareness to CHD. . . My Mr. #stealyourheart #teamchace is sucking in his stomach, trying to show off his abs like his daddy but all you see are his little ribs. I just cut and glued one of his G-tube on me to show support for him and bring awareness. My son was born with a Congenital Heart Defect (#chd) called Tetralogy of Fallot (#tof) and he uses a Feeding-Tube (#gtube) to help with him being under weight due to him not eating orally as much since he was a baby. But as long as I'm breathing, I'll always support my son and he'll never be in a fight alone. 05 || ²2 || ¹7. . . #tloce #thelifeofchaceelijah #congenitalheartdefect #chdwarrior #chdawareness #chdsurvivor #heartdefect #heartwarrior #heartsurgery #tetralogyoffallot #clothdiapers #openheartsurgery #smib #pha #feedingtubeawareness #openheartsurgery #childernshospital #daddyduties #theblackmancan
Robert explica en la fotografía: "Me acabo de cortar y pegar uno de sus tubos para mostrarle mi apoyo y hacer tomar conciencia. Siempre voy a apoyar a mi hijo y no le voy a dejar solo en esta pelea".
"Por favor podéis todos vosotros etiquetar, enviar o compartir esto con algún amigo en las plataformas sociales, de esta manera nosotros podemos ayudar y concienciar", escribía el padre en su Instagram.
