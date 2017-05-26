Ideal

Sociedad

Se pone una sonda de alimentación como la de su hijo para concienciar de su enfermedad

Se pone una sonda de alimentación como la de su hijo para concienciar de su enfermedad

  • Robert Selby ha publicado en Instagram la imagen para difundir el problema de su pequeño y buscar ayuda

  • ideal.es

Chace es un niño de 3 años que padece una enfermedad congénita del corazón. Este problema le impide tener una vida como la de los demás, el pequeño necesita alimentarse mediante un tubo ubicado en su abdomen por el cual la comida llega directamente a su estómago.

Su padre, Robert Selby ha publicado en las redes sociales una fotografía donde pide ayuda para difundir el problema de su hijo, la tetralogía de Fallot, que se produce por un estrechamiento de la válvula pulmonar y de la arteria pulmonar principal. La imagen ha llegado a los 8.500 'likes' y cuenta con 400 comentarios de apoyo.

Robert explica en la fotografía: "Me acabo de cortar y pegar uno de sus tubos para mostrarle mi apoyo y hacer tomar conciencia. Siempre voy a apoyar a mi hijo y no le voy a dejar solo en esta pelea".

"Por favor podéis todos vosotros etiquetar, enviar o compartir esto con algún amigo en las plataformas sociales, de esta manera nosotros podemos ayudar y concienciar", escribía el padre en su Instagram.

Temas

Deja tu comentario