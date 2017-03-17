Spanish soldiers volunteering their efforts for the love of Sierra Nevada

Various arms of the military are a frequent sight in the Sierra Nevada mountains, like the Spanish Army throughout these World Championships. The climate and terrain conditions providing an excellent way to prepare for deployments in Afghanistan, in regions where they’ll routinely patrol high altitude locations and experience similarly extreme weather changes.Indeed, the ski resort «offers many facilities to military personnel for training activities and instruction», explained Lieutenant Colonel, Hermenegildo Moreno, grateful for the excellent welcome and positive treatment his troops receive.

Before and during the hosting of these World Championships, an opportunity to repay that treatment has presented itself, with the army happy to lend a hand whenever and wherever they’ve been needed. 60 soldiers who «have volunteered» to help with all manner of tasks, such as helping install fencing around competition pistes, clearing snow, preparing jumps and mogals, or assisting with security throughout the events.

If there’s a sensation they’re everywhere, quite literally, it’s because they are. Working throughout the resort during Sierra Nevada 2017. Of their involvement, the Lieutenant Colonel explained, «Normally the soldiers get started at around six in the morning, collecting their mechanical equipment at around seven, through to around six in the evening, before the championships. Once the competitions began, there have been days when we’ve left Granada at five in the morning and many of the soldiers haven’t returned to base until the early hours of the following morning. When there are adverse weather conditions, as there have been, it complicates things even more.» However, Moreno pointed out that «this makes the soldiers even more motivated. They are military professionals who do all their work with enthusiasm.»

The relationship between the Spanish forces and Sierra Nevada is a lasting one. «The Spanish Army has been coming here to train since 1932», the Lieutenant Colonel highlighted, recognising that the only public institution to exceed that presence is the University of Granada, for just a couple of years more, though he underlined, «we feel very much a part of this area and we’ve built a relationship of mutual collaboration that can overcome any problem.»

From his considered perspective, «our presence here provides a lot of additional calm for the organisation. They know that wherever there is military personnel, everything is much better controlled, without any kind of problems. If they give us a specific task to undertake, they always know that it is guaranteed we will meet that task to the letter.» Such a valuable contribution is also very welcome. Indeed, Ricardo Castro, who is responsible for the Sulayr Snowpark at Sierra Nevada, suggested that the soldiers have provided «invaluable assistance, helping us install the security netting and flags, moving snow from one place to another...»

Such positive reactions from staff and organisers at the Sierra Nevada resort, lead the Lieutenant Colonel to conclude that «the nicest thing about working in these mountains is the people here. The personal relationships, how we’re treated by people in the shops, hotels, restaurants, the federations and the skiing schools... it’s a profound level of affection that for me, enriches the whole experience.» Hailing from Salamanca, but almost like an adopted Granadino working in the province for nearly thirty years now - as Commander of Training and Doctrine - Moreno enthused without any doubts that «Pradollano and the resort is a much loved place for the army, you’ve no idea how much so.»