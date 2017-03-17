Skicross, where velocity decides the victor in the race for medals

The velocity of Skicross, the technical ability of the competitors and the challenging nature of the circuits, make this one of the most thrilling race events amongst the freestyle skiing disciplines.

The difference between winning and losing a race can be a tenth of a second, aggression and precision are key elements when riders are jostling for position. There are no judges in skicross, but a race panel assesses situations such as contact between competitors and sometimes, disqualifications.

The event begins with time trials, narrowing the field down to the fastest 32 competitors, followed by race heats of four riders at a time, all battling to make it through to the ‘big final’ and their shot at winning a medal.

Amongst the men’s favourites at Sierra Nevada 2017 are Filip Flisar of Slovenia, the current world champion. His main rival will be Jean Frederic Capuis of France, the current World Cup rankings leader. In the ladies event, Marielle Thompson of Canada and Fanny Smith the ones to watch, given their history laden with medals.