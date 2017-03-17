Sierra Nevada & Synergic Partners bring big data to winter sports visitors

Why, of all locations in Spain, is it visitors from Burgos who extend their ski passes when visiting Sierra Nevada? What leads Hungarian visitors to spend the most of their time skiing beneath the Veleta peak? At press call yesterday, Synergic Partners, part of Spanish telecommunications giant, Telefónica Group, presented an analytic study about the possibilities offered by big data, to improve the experiences of skiers at Sierra Nevada. Their results offered many answers, but also opened interesting questions.

Based on the study, they have developed a new characterisation of visitors to the slopes, based on their level of experience: Beginner, Intermediate, ‘Risk Lover’ and Expert. Also revealed was an idea of what can be achieved if sensors are placed throughout the resort, from knowing how many people there are on each piste in real time, to the length of queues forming to access a ski lift. «With this initiative Sierra Nevada becomes a pioneering resort, by adopting big data to improve the visitor experience», assured Carme Artigas, co-founder of Synergic Partners.

Cetursa CEO, María José López gave the World Championships a «very positive balance», with three days of competition remaining, whilst also praising the work of Telefónica. «Sierra Nevada will become on of the first intelligent skiing resorts in providing this kind of information for its visitors», she concluded.