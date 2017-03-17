Austrian men dominate again, Ledecka’s giant step to ladies gold

Sporting experts always say that managing the pressure of competition, is the key to success. In the snowboard parallel slalom on Wednesday, that had already been made clear. Austrians, Andreas Prommegger and Benjamin Karl winning gold, then repeating their dominance of the slopes by finishing gold and silver again, this time in the giant slalom on Thursday. «I didn’t feel any pressure. I’d won the day before and went out there to enjoy myself», explained double world champion Prommeger, after stepping off the podium. Although he was enjoying the moment, he almost didn’t make it into the finals, after a tight semi against Yankov of Russia. The other semi was the same. Prommegger neck and neck with Swiss rival, Galmarini, but the Austrian able to edge ahead.

The ‘big final’, a repeat of the previous day, produced an identical result with the same Austrian protagonists. Karl had motivation to go one better and reach the top of the podium and once again it was a tight race all the way, every twist and turn through the gates. However, Prommeger made his big push just after the drop and once more, beat his countryman to the gold. «The key in these races is always the last stretch. It’s important not to lose time in the first part, then know how to take the final stretch before the line», he pointed out.

Daniela Ulbing had won parallel slalom gold on Wednesday, but after coming second in that event, the giant slalom gave Czech snowboarder Ester Ledecka an early chance at revenge in the quarter-finals. One she didn’t waste. Ulbing made a mistake during the race and Ledecka took advantage. The same happened in the semi-finals with the next rival, Hofmeister of Germany. Kummer of Switzerland was the final rival, and provided stiff competition, but Ledecka hit the finish line just ahead. The only racer to have competed in both alpine skiing and snowboarding competitions during the same season. «I didn’t know I’d won until I looked at the scoreboard, then I was like, oh my god!» She delighted, after collecting her gold medal. The finals of the snowboard Big Air event which take place after 7pm on the Neveros piste, will have a bittersweet flavour as far as Spanish aspirations are concerned. In the men’s category, local Granadino youngster, Josito Aragón, had hopes of reaching those finals. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. After the first of his jumps, a hard landing and painful fall ended participation in these championships.

A genuine shame for the 16-year-old, who certainly wasn’t lacking for ambition, trying a spectacular back-side-triple-1440, but without the clean landing and hurting one of his knees in the process. «I went into it really strongly, but didn’t end up very well», he explained to IDEAL later.

Also with a knee problem, another Spanish hopeful in the shape of Aleix López, was forced to withdraw before jumping. However, in the ladies event there are still options for a medal with Queralt Castellet, but it won’t be easy, with an elimination round to get through first. «I’m happy to reach the semi-finals. I went with a back-side-seven, which is a trick I have been working on to use in the qualifiers. I’m really motivated about the semi-finals, a chance of making the final and battling for medals.» Spanish team coach, Israel Planas, suffered a cerebral stroke on Thursday and is in intensive care at a hospital in Barcelona, following his return home after participating in the Sierra Nevada World Championships. He played an important role in coaching Lucas Eguíbar and Regino Hernández to silver medals in the snowboard cross. Our thoughts are with Planas and his family, with wishes of a speedy recovery.