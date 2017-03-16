Big Air: Snowboard stars pushing airborne abilities to their limits

Hitting the jump (kicker) at speed, taking flight and performing breathtaking aerial tricks whilst airborne, then executing a perfect landing, all to impress the judges and score the most points. This is what Big Air competitors will be striving for at Sierra Nevada 2017.

Judges grade each performance based on style, degree of risk, clean landing and overall impression, in an event that’s set to debut at the 2018 South Korea Winter Olympics by popular demand. At these World Championships, the Big Air competition takes place on the Loma de Dílar piste, starting at 2,300m altitude, finishing at 2,250m, with an overall length of 118m and vertical drop of 50 metres. Qualifiers begin on Thursday, with nighttime finals on Friday.

Three Spaniards hoping to reach the podium. Granadino local José Aragón in the men’s event, plus María Hidalgo and Queralt Castellet in the ladies. They’ll face stiff competition from favourites such as Ryan Stassel (USA) and Seppe Smits (Belgium), or Laurie Blouin (Canada), after Katie Ormerod (UK) withdrew with a back injury.