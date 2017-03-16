Granada & Sierra Nevada in the world media spotlight

Sierra Nevada is the focal point of the skiing and snowboarding world for the duration of the World Championships, with numerous media outlets providing extensive coverage. The organisers were still receiving press accreditation requests at the very last minute, including the deadline date set, such was the interest. More than 280 media professionals have scaled the heights of Granada’s mountains to offer the best possible coverage, broadcasting to every continent.

Journalists and sports correspondents, photographers and camera operators, digital media, radio and TV crews, representing 83 media outlets. 30 TV stations are providing live coverage. Naturally the championships will receive plenty of coverage in Spain, but countries such as Japan, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA, also have a very strong presence. Eleven of the TV companies have sent extensive outside broadcast units to Sierra Nevada. TV Tokyo, along with Teledeporte and Canal Sur have even set up specially prepared studios in the main resort village of Pradollano.

The national and international broadcast signals are being produced by Grupo Secouya, with bases in Granada and Madrid, sending a crew of 65 professionals and 30 cameras. In Spain, Movistar Plus are televising the event via their Deportes 1 and Deportes 2 channels, amongst others. Teledeporte are broadcasting live coverage of all the event finals, whilst also offering special shows and reports from their units based in Sierra Nevada. The same with Canal Sur via their Andalucía Television channel, plus numerous updates and news reports on Canal Sur itself.

Cetursa communications director, Santiago Sevilla, admitted that «the number of press accreditations is much higher that expected and our impressions, very good». Although winter sports might not carry the same importance in Spain, compared to countries such as Austria, hosts of the previous World Championships, but Sevilla assured the media coverage available «will be at a really good level».

Sevilla also highlighted the «important presence of many of the best sports photographers in the world». Given the spectacular nature of the sports on show in Sierra Nevada during the championships, the visual impact of the images they capture is always a great challenge for the best photographers. Their work also «has a great impact in social networks, where the riders have legions of fans, thanks to the distribution of images showing their best tricks». Those fans will also have easier access, with a special bus service between the resort and the city.

Vastly experienced EFE press agency journalist, Adrián Rodríguez Huber, has provided specialist winter sports coverage since the Lillehammer 1994 Olympic Games, believes that Sierra Nevada «has always been a great showcase for winter sports in Spain, because this resort has always adapted incorporating the latest skiing and snowboarding disciplines».

He also underlined the regional significance of hosting such a key event is «very important from an organisational point of view, it firmly puts Spain, Andalusia, Granada and of course, Sierra Nevada, on the winter sporting map. It’s the biggest event hosted here since the Alpine Skiing World Championship of 1996». Rodríguez will be providing reports and interview, on the spot and without limits for his agency. Praising what Sierra Nevada has to offer, he enthused, «Its Spain’s top location for skiing and winter sports, no other resort compares when it comes to the organisation of so many and such great sporting events. I can’t speak highly enough about Sierra Nevada.»