Golden glory as Austria dominates snowboard parallel slalom

It’s always difficult to imagine a winter sports event without Austrian competitors stepping onto the podium at some point, habitual medal winners throughout all disciplines with impressive regularity. Countries such as Japan, Canada and even Spain had won medals, whilst the Austrians remained in the shadows. All that changed on Wednesday.

The nation which made alpine sports famous, reclaimed its rightful place on the podium with three medals in the snowboard parallel slalom. Austrian gold and silver for Benjamin Karl and Andreas Prommegger respectively, Andrey Sobolev of Russia having to settle for bronze in the men’s event. Meanwhile in the ladies event, Daniela Ulbing the Austrian ace winning gold, with Ester Ledecka of Czech Rep taking silver and Alena Zavarzina claiming another bronze for Russia. Karl made his way to the final by beating Sobolev in a tightly contested race that was only decided at the finishing line.

In the other semi-final, current World Cup leader Prommeggar contested another challenging race. Side by side with with Swiss rival Nevin Galmarini all the way down the piste, edging ahead right at the very end, guaranteeing a final battle between Austrian countrymen for gold and silver. In the final Prommegger once more raced in the blue lane, another thrilling duel, neck and neck with his compatriot this time. Yet again, making a huge push at the final stretch and opening up a crucial advantage for his efforts, centimetres ahead of Karl at the finishing line. «It was a really tough race» Prommegger explained to Austrian TV channel ORF, afterwards. «I was in the blue lane again and I think the condition of the snow there was a little worse. I had to try everything to win, but we were really close, right up to the end», he admitted. Despite the stiff competition he faced to eventually emerge victorious and win gold, Prommegger remained relaxed and focused. «I’m in a great situation both sportingly and personally right now, and I don’t feel any pressure», he observed. Inevitably asked about the weather conditions at Sierra Nevada, he concluded, «There’s been a lot of heat here and it wasn’t so good during the first rounds, plus there was a lot of soft fresh snow on the track.

They managed to smooth the run and it was better, but it was still a little bumpy». Echoing the same thoughts regarding the snow conditions as the men’s winner, ladies’ victor Daniela Ulbing suggested the softness of the snow in the first rounds had been problematic for all competitors, whilst also providing an added challenge to overcome in the finals. «At the beginning the snow was soft, but in the end it still wasn’t easy, because it was very bumpy».

However, it was Ulbing who rose to the challenges the piste provided, better than her rivals on the day. «I just did the best I could and it’s difficult to say what was the most important factor towards winning today», she concluded.

Czech racer Ester Ledecka is the image of humility, but when asked about her sporting trajectory she responded with a timid smile. She has already made a great impact in winter sports having become the first woman to compete in both alpine skiing and snowboarding championships, in the same year. At the world championships in the Swiss resort of Saint Moritz, she was twenty-first in the downhill, thirty-seventh in the giant slalom and twenty-ninth in the super giant. All that remained was a good result in the slalom and that came in the snowboard, rather than on skis. A deserved silver medal which is unlikely to be the last. Today she’ll also compete for another medal in the giant slalom on the Villén piste at Sierra Nevada.