Four Spaniards with Big Air dreams on the home slopes of Sierra Nevada

Hopes of more Spanish medals are resting on the shoulders of four hopefuls who have just one dream: To reach the Big Air finals on Friday. RFEDI director general, Olmo Hernán, would love nothing more than to see them achieve success on the home slopes of Sierra Nevada. «We dream of more medals. We have competitors who are ready to reach the final and there, anything can happen. Another podium finish would really back years of effort for these competitors and their coaches», he declared during a pres conference on Wednesday.

For her part, rider María Hidalgo mentioned, «we were expecting conditions to be much worse,« after storms over the last couple of days, «but the truth is they’re great now, we’ve trained well and we feel good».

Granadino youngster ‘Josito’ Aragón suggested, «there’ less pressure in the Big Air compared to Slopestyle,« but ambitiously aims «to do my best and reach the final». A podium favourite Spanish contingent, Queralt Castellet, is buoyed by the silvers won by Lucas Eguíbar and Regino Hernández, claiming, «I like the pressure, competing means the world to me and I’ll be giving this everything I’ve got.»

Even after seriously damaging his knee last week, Aleix López refused to drop out. «My knee isn’t so good, but I’m not quitting. To compete in a World Championship in my home country is a once in a lifetime opportunity», he insisted.