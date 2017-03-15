Volunteers: The invaluable 'oil in the machinery' at Sierra Nevada 2017

During any great sporting event, it’s people behind the scenes who are the very foundations and not just the professional staff. At Sierra Nevada 2017 those foundations are strengthened by 400 dedicated volunteers, unpaid for their efforts, but who give everything they’ve got to help. Over 1,000 applicants for the championships, narrowed down via a careful selection process, assigned to various departments; catering, protocol, media, controlling access to pistes and competitions, amongst many other vital tasks. Those working on the pistes had specialist training by Andalusian Winter Sports Federation (FADI). Most, university students, but there’s also veteran skiers or others just passionate about sport.

People such as María José Mateos or Doua Berrada, Beatriz Bacarizo or Pablo Casado, managing translations. Fluent communication is crucial, says Jesús Pérez, «We’re communicating with journalists, athletes, speaking lots of languages and we’re constantly learning».

Carmen Pérez and Lola Palenque have quickly become friends over the last seven days, volunteering at the World Championships and working in the Doping Control department. This isn’t their first volunteer experience, as both participated at the 2015 Winter Universiade, also hosted at Sierra Nevada.

«This is a really positive experience, getting to work at an important championships alongside so many athletes and other volunteers», explained Carmen, a medical student from Almería. «We’re getting to work alongside a high performance sport», highlighted Lola, a student of sports science and enjoying the experience.

46-year-old Francisco Javier Pérez, managing logistics during his annual vacations, observed younger volunteers are, «keen to help, always asking where they’re needed most». Jesús Barral ‘Canito’ oversees volunteer activity at these championships. «They’re the oil that helps this machine run smoothly. Contributing out of pure enthusiasm, which is what we try to create».