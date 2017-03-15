The 'skiman': The hidden artists helping their riders win medals

Moments after being crowned snowboard cross world champion, French rider Pierre Vaultier confessed that in Sierra Nevada, he’d used the same snowboard that helped him win gold at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Old, but reliable and strong when used in high temperature conditions, a board he’s comfortable with and which has brought him good fortune. An element of superstition to his choice, perhaps, but also a strategic decision.

The equipment used by a rider, whether snowboard or skis, can directly influence performance on the snow in competition. Behind the scenes, each team or individual competitor has a person responsible for looking after every piece of equipment. This person is known as the ‘skiman’.

Experts in their craft, they are dedicated to maintenance, repairs and preparation of skis and snowboards. Their task is to make sure each item is finely tuned to the needs of the competitor, almost like mechanics with a racing car. Such precision equipment used by professional athletes can suffer wear and tear, which affects performance. Along with repairs, edges need filing, bases need waxing and smoothing. Such work is a precision art. Spain’s most renown ‘skiman’ is Miguel Oviedo, an expert with years of international winter sports, having worked for Norwegian and Swedish teams, along with those of his native country.

Temperature, humidity, characteristics and personal preferences of the rider they’re working for, are just a few of the things a quality ‘skiman’ can help influence, making the difference between a gold or silver medal, a place on the podium or fourth. Italian, Luca Trionte, is the ‘skiman’ working with the Spanish team at the 2017 Sierra Nevada World Championships, making sure the snowboards of silver medallists, Lucas Eguibar and Regino Hernández, are in perfect condition for each competition. «It’s my job to prepare the board as best way I can, getting it ready for different kinds of conditions, it’s hard to explain. For me, doing the work is easier than explaining how I do it», he pointed out.

So how does one become a ‘skiman’? «You need experience, there aren’t really any classes for this, just lots of work gaining experience. I worked in a winter sports shop before going on to work with the Italian team at the 2002 Olympics», he explained, adding, «Having a good ‘skiman’ is vital for the riders». Discussing some of the technical details, Trionte pointed out, «Depending on the race, the board length can vary and various adjustments need to be made. We have apparatus to monitor air humidity, the temperature and snow conditions. All things that can effect how we fine-tune the board.»

There’s also great rivalry amongst the these technical experts. «Each has their own experience, preferences and ways. For example, one uses a certain type of wax on boards, another, something different. We compete amongst ourselves to be the best for our riders.»

Comparable to Formula 1 mechanics when a racing car enters the pits, whilst a ‘skiman’ doesn’t need to work in the midst of a race, beforehand they need to have everything prepared to perfection, including moments before their rider heads to the starting gate. Focus and concentration are at their peak in the build up to a race, making sure they’ve checked every last detail, both in the equipment they’re responsible for preparing, and the snow itself on which the competitors will be racing.

For the Spanish silver medallists Lucas Eguibar and Regino Hernández it’s fair to say that for them, ‘skiman’ Luca Trionte played his part in their success. An artist who helped them reach the podium.