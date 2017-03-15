The race against time and snow

4am on Tuesday morning and an urgent call goes out. A group of 75 volunteers respond, but what awaits them is far from comfortable. In the dark, at -10ºC temperatures and with gusts of wind up 100 km/h, they have to scale the Sierra Nevada slopes. There, the arduous task begins of clearing the parallel snowboard piste, following a heavy snowfall overnight. One story behind the suspension of scheduled competitions, but those tireless volunteers remained in place, working hard until the very last minute, when the official announcement came that there was no way events could be held.

The strong winds had won the day, with conditions that weren’t going to be safe for competitors. In situations like this and until the announcement came, every effort continued with the preparations. If a metre of new snow falls on the competition piste, it has to be removed and it can’t be done by machines. It has to be done by people.

«It’s been really hard work for all these people, up there on skis, doing everything possible, giving everything they’ve got», said ‘Canito’ (Jesús Barral) yesterday, leading a team of volunteers. Despite their efforts, the powerful winds kept on blowing and against the breath of Mother Nature, there was no winning. Still, everyone who tried their best for events to take place, each and every one, they’re champions of the world in our eyes.