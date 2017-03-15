Beyond the midway point of these championships at Sierra Nevada, and the organising committee encountered its first serious challenge. High winds and heavy snow left no alternative but to suspend competition on Tuesday. Time for ‘Plan B’ to spring into action, but having already predicted the possibility of adverse weather conditions, a day had already been left free of finals in the event that any competitions might need to be rescheduled.

In this case, Thursday had been left free during the second week. As such, the qualifiers and finals for the Parallel Giant Slalom, the headline event which should have taken place on Tuesday, were rescheduled for the following Thursday 16th instead. Hopefully no further changes will be required, weather permitting of course.

Meanwhile, Austrian piste and halfpipe constructor, Alli Zehetner, sees some positives. «The fresh snow is sticky and mixes well with the dry powder beneath. If the temperatures are favourable, then it could work out better for us, because in the end the snow is whiter and of better quality.»