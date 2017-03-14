Winds of change bring heavy snowfall to the World Championship

No more images of ‘riders’ training in short sleeved shirts, or fans in the stands toasting the sun topless, whilst enjoying cold drinks and refreshments in the springtime heat. The weather has made a complete about-turn, with full winter conditions returning to the Sierra Nevada. Jumpers, coats and hats are once more the norm, now the sun is hiding behind thick clouds.

There was sudden drop in temperatures overnight and in the early hours of Monday morning and the snow began to fall. Five centimetres by breakfast time, but the clouds continued to discharge their heavy load and by late afternoon, over thirty centimetres had fallen.

Forecasts predict that another thirty centimetres of snow could fall today. Over the coming days, the sunshine and heat that graced the first week of these championships may become little more a distant memory. More cloud, more snow, more cold. At least until the end of the week, with a clearer sky and sunshine set to return next Sunday, in time for the closing ceremony if the forecasts are correct that is.

The change in weather also brings the risk of stronger winds over the next few days. Competitors, coaches and the event organisation for the championships are keeping a keen eye on the forecasts. Not just because of the increased snowfall, which is nicely erasing the brown dust and desert sand deposited a few weeks ago by a Saharan storm front. The greater concern is that if there are high winds, it could interrupt the competition schedules. For safety reasons, some events may need to be rescheduled, because gusty conditions present a danger to competitors and especially in the more acrobatic events featuring jumps and tricks.

From a purely sporting perspective, further snowfall and lower temperatures also provides additional factors to consider, especially at a technical level for the participants and their coaching staff, given that the new snow is softer and less compact. This means competitors need to recalculate their plans and strategies, having trained last week on snow that was more solid, providing compact surfaces.

Especially relevant for events involving complex aerial acrobatics and landings. Boards and skis need to be adjusted by coaches, to ensure the ‘sweet spot’ is just right. Every minute detail is vital in elite winter sporting competition, perfect preparation essential, and can make the difference.

Looking ahead at this second week of competition, the battle to lead the medals table remains completely wide open. Jostling for position at the top are USA and France, who highlighted their bid to top the rankings after strong performances in the snowboard cross team events. They are closely followed by Australia and Japan, which promises for fierce competition through the remaining events.

Perhaps one of the most interesting details at a glance, is that each of these countries hails from different continents. Evidence that the popularity of freestyle ski and snowboard events genuinely reaches all corners of the globe, and that popularity is increasing all the time.

At the 2015 World Championships in Kreischberg, Austria, it was the stars and stripes of the USA shining brightest. They continue to do so at Sierra Nevada in 2017, whilst the great revelation of these championships is France, who will continue to push for more medals.

Perhaps the biggest surprise thus far is Canada, who dominated the moguls events two years ago, winning six of the twelve medals up for grabs. This time around, they’ve only managed two bronze medals. They’ll be keen to turn things around and make a strong finish.