Smooth running events, thanks to the efficient work of 'Side Slippers'

The work of the ‘side slippers’, most of whom are volunteers, consists of preparing snow on the circuits and pistes ahead of each descent, ensuring they’re in top condition for the competitors. They’re a vital component to ensure that, quite literally, events run smoothly.

Before or after a competition and in normal conditions, circuit preparation is done with specialised ‘track’ machinery. In the midst of competitions they can’t be used, making repair work entirely manual.

All expert skiers, they examine the circuit looking for any damage left behind by competitors, making repairs. On each piste there are usually twenty ‘side slippers’, split into smaller groups to look after different sectors, carefully following instructions from the course manager. They have to work quickly too, often between races.

On Monday after a heavy early morning snowfall, work required was even more urgent, with the snowboard cross finals taking place at midday. Hordes of volunteers working alongside Cetursa professionals, ensuring the circuit was in pristine condition.

Jaime Bardavío coordinates the ‘side slippers’ and in his view, «it’s one of the most important jobs of the volunteers. This is the longest competition piste and the snow needs to be perfect.» It’s fair to say the work of ‘side slippers’ is a race between races, but without them, the quality and efficiency of the championships wouldn’t be the same.