Sierra Nevada clouds with a Spanish silver lining, as USA edge to gold

When the American national anthem began to play during the medals presentation, Regino Hernández could have been forgiven for thinking that but for a fraction of a second, it might have been the Spanish anthem playing instead. Half a board’s distance between the USA and Spain in the men’s snowboard cross team event, decisive between gold and silver after an intense race in which Lucas Eguíbar was only just beaten Nick Baumgartner. A mixture of joy, frustration and many fond memories, because as Regino explained to IDEAL, this is home.

Born in Ceuta and having then grown up in Málaga, he’s Sierra a Nevada ‘rider’ heart and soul. He made that clear as he stepped down from the podium and was then lost amongst a cloud of family and friends. Amongst them, his biggest fan and fellow snowboarder who has also competed during these championships, Granadino youngster Josito Aragón. Lucas Equíbar and Regino Hernández could barely hold back the tears as they stood proudly on the podium. Together, they had achieved medals for the first time competing in the snowboard cross as a team at a World Championship.

The heavy snowfall was the other main protagonist of Monday’s events at Sierra Nevada, causing a fifteen minute delay at the start of the snowboard cross competition, due to conditions on the piste.

The ‘side slippers’ arriving in numbers to get the circuit in perfect shape, busy for two hours before the competition was scheduled to commence. Yesterday a day for the competitors, but also for the ‘skiman’ responsible for preparing the kit in which they compete. A slice of the Spanish silver belongs to Luca Trionte, the ‘skiman´ who had to do as much work as the sportsmen, getting everything ready. When it was time for Lucas and Regino to take to the circuit, everything started well. In the first round, both Spaniards finished ahead one of the favourite pairings, Adam Lambert and Alex Pullin of Australia, in their wake.

The second round was almost a preview of the final to come, competing against American pair Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney. A change of strategy in the race order by Spain for that final push for medals, which Regino explained in the press conference later, that he’d told Lucas to save his strength and have more time to recover between runs, given how physically demanding the race would be. Regino went first and won his race.

Then Lucas went out for his race, the last of the day, but though his start was slow he regained ground to finish second, admitting he «made a slight mistake and that’s what cost us the gold». Baumgartner a fraction ahead at the finish line.

In the ladies’ event there was some considerable controversy with the disqualification of Italian rider, Raffaella Brutto, who made contact with Lindsey Jacobellis, during an intense and hotly contested race down the Sulayr Snowpark circuit. First and second went to the two French teams, with USA third.

More than a coach

Israel Planas Guerro coaches the Spanish snowboard team, but humble by nature as he is, refuses to accept any credit for the achievements of his sportsmen. However, his guidance has been pivotal in Spanish snowboarding success. He knows the sport to perfection, having competed in the World Cup, and with the best generation under his watchful eye, giving his all to help them get even better.

«There’s a lot of sportsmen around, but not all of them want to keep bettering themselves. These two, always», he proudly said of Lucas Equíbar and Regino Hernández at the finish line.