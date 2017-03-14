Behind the scenes: Ensuring a championship runs like clockwork

Getting five minutes to chat with Paco Vicente is no easy feat. He’s upstairs one minute, downstairs the next, then in a meeting... This is the busy life of the competition committee chief during these World Championships. Normally he’s ‘only’ technical chief for FADI (Andalusian Winter Sports Federation).

Fixed in his mind, every slightest detail of all the competition events, a list of all the people he needs to contact if schedules need modifying, or sporting results for each day. From his office and within the administrative aspect of these championships, «we look after all the logistics, everything the judges need, the official competition paperwork...» he explained.

His typical working day involves planning ahead for all possible eventualities. Meetings with team managers and FIS (International Ski Federation), scheduling event times, then informing every department planning the work surrounding each competition. «From there, everyone knows exactly whats expected», ensuring that the competitions flow smoothly and like clockwork.