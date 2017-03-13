Snowboard slaloms: Velocity, agility and mountains of courage

Parallel Slalom and Parallel Giant Slalom are two of the most exciting events during these Sierra Nevada championships, competitors racing against the clock and one another to be the fastest down the slope, navigating their way through gates, twisting and turning with skill, ability and velocity. After a first round of time trial qualification, the best 16 progress to knock-out rounds. Success or failure at stake, all the way to the final.

The key difference between the two disciplines is space between gates, with more space between those of the Giant Slalom. At Sierra Nevada, the Villén piste hosting this event starts at an altitude of 2,575 metres, with the finish line at 2,420m, a vertical drop of 155m and overall length of 534m.

Amongst the 2017 favourites in the men’s events, Sobolev from Russia, Fischnaller and Mich from Italy, Fluesch from Switzerland and Austrian, Prommeger. For the ladies, reigning world champion Ledecka of Czech Rep, current world ranking leader Ulbing and Olympic champion Dujmovits, both from Austria.