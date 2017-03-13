Silver that tastes like gold for Lucas Eguíbar in snowboard cross final

Lucas Eguíbar was the principal medal option amongst the Spanish competitors at the 2017 Sierra Nevada World Championships, and he lived up to expectations. His silver medal yesterday in the snowboard cross felt more like gold. In the final he was up against two of his idols, from when he first started in 2009. Back then, French rider Pierre Vaultier was a gold medallist in Sochi, whilst Alex Pullin had already won two world championships by then.

After fellow Spaniards Laro Herrero and Regino Hernández had already been eliminated in the heats. Laro finised fourth in his qualification heats, unable to break into the top three for progression, whilst Regino was more unfortunate, taking a tumble along with other riders during one of his heats. For that reason, all eyes and Spanish hopes were firmly fixed on Eguíbar, but his passage through the heats was far from easy, edging his way through each time against difficult competition, including 2015 X-Games silver medallist, Omar Visintin, but the Spanish favourite made it through.

Competition favourite Pierre Vaultier, plus Alex Pullin, Nick Baumgartner, Duncan Campbell and Adam Lambert, the rivals Eguíbar would face in the final push for Sierra Nevada snowboard cross medals. Lucas managed to keep pace throughout the fiercely contested race, but in the end, it was Frenchman Vaultier who was first across the line. Silver for Equíbar and bronze for Australian, Pullin. Another victory for Vaultier in Sierra Nevada, having already won a World Cup final here in 2013. «It’s been like racing in June, so much heat and humidity. Fortunately the organisation here have done a fantastic job, preparing a spectacular piste», he commented. No time to rest for any of the competitors though, with the team event taking place on Monday. Few surprises in the ladies event a American rider, Lindsey Jacobellis, stormed her way victory. Her fifth world title. Finishing behind Jacobellis were Chloe Trespeuch of France and Michela Moioli of Italy taking silver and bronze respectively.

Local government delighted by tourism impact of Sierra Nevada

Francisco Javier Fernández, director of Tourism and Sports for Junta de Andalusia, arrived in Nevada Snowpark to support Spanish riders at the snowboard cross finals, alongside King Felipe VI of Spain.

Impressed with event organisation, he enthused, «Everything is positive. The image of Sierra Nevada within the competitiveness of the new skiing disciplines that will continue come here in the future, its ability to successfully organise and host events of this magnitude in Andalusia».

Hosting such a prestigious global event also brings «an economic impact of around 16 million Euros», plus even more importantly, «the image of Sierra Nevada and Andalusía being promoted around the world, so many international television channels covering the event, even with this sunshine, shows it’s possible to ski here, even with the climate conditions we have».

As for the visit of His Majesty, King Felipe VI, Fernández underlined, «We’re very grateful to the Royal Family for their commitment to Sierra Nevada and to the world of skiing. The Royal Family are very much a part of this project». Focusing on tourism, Fernández is delighted that «these World Championships showcase Granada and Sierra Nevada to the world with these new events, positioning as one of the most potent winter sports destinations in Spain and Europe.»

«The cover of IDEAL on Saturday, the image of the Aerials in the moonlight, it’s priceless. Images like these speak a thousand words», he concluded.