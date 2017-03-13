Photographers: The challenge of capturing great sporting moments

There’s no doubting the spectacular nature of competition during the Sierra Nevada 2017. For spectators present, each jump into the air, every twist and turn of the riders down challenging pistes, all makes for fantastic viewing when seen through the pupils of their very own eyes. For the rest of the globe, it’s by live TV broadcast or watching highlights. There’s another unique way to ‘savour’ the talents of these competitors, and that’s via the magnificent snapshots captured by dedicated photographers attending.

Some of the best photographers in the world are present, all trying to capture the perfect shot of riders in mid-air, as if they were trying to catch Pokemons. Laurent Salino from France and representing Zoom, likes to focus on the emotions of competitors and to capture «the attitude, expressions on their faces and moments when they’re concentrating», he explained. His ambition is to capture images of the champions, highlighting, «That’s the money shot, the winner performing their decisive trick.»

Julio Muñoz works for the EFE Agency in Seville, mentioned the environment surrounding the event locations. «These sports aren’t just demanding and tiring for the competitors», finding the right spot to take photographs is also «really important». He explained, «You have to explore areas around each circuit, finding the optimal position is far from easy. Everything is a challenge, evaluating locations, taking into account factors such as light, the surroundings, frames, people.»

Along with the arrival of renown photojournalists from around the globe, there’s also a strong contingent of local photographers, working for newspapers and magazines, or sending images to international agencies. Amongst them, our very own Fermín Rodríguez, the official photographer for IDEAL during this spectacular event at Sierra Nevada.

Fermín explained his goal is «to offer images which are a faithful representation of everything that’s happening, so that people know exactly what goes on at a championship like this». With a keen eye on the competitions, their difficulty and the risks the riders are taking with each jump and trick, he is one amongst many professionals competing to snap the best images. Rather than feeling any pressure, he sees that as an inspiration. «Some of the best photographers in the world here right now,« he added, seeing this event as an opportunity to compare his own skills to those of others, always hoping to learn and improve his craft.

Álex Cámera, Granada Hoy, is hunting for «the most exciting images possible, the right moment, in just the right setting, something out of the ordinary». He also wants to see local competitor Josito «win the Big Air with a great back-flip, that would be the photo of the day, the month even, with a Granadino competing here in his home.»

Guillermo González, working for Trickon, is most keen to give identity to the riders in his images. «I want the images to make them recognisable, so they appear in context, rather than just being some guy or gal flying through the air,« A view shared by Antonio L. Juárez, working with the LOF agency, who have asked him to focus on German competitors during this event. «Not everyone knows these sports or those competing, good photos will help do that», he said.

It’s demanding work, both in terms of concentration levels and physically, which also features its own ‘champions’ hoping to perform their most visually captivating ‘tricks’ of their trade, whilst showcasing the marvellous talents on show and producing images that genuinely capture the greatness of winter sports.