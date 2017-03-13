Eguíbar silver brings a huge boost for spanish winter sports

For Spanish winter sports, the silver medal won by snowboard cross competitor, Lucas Equíbar, is of great significance. At least, that’s how it’s regarded by May Peus, president of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation, who had already made it clear during the inauguration ceremony for Sierra Nevada 2017, that «Spain is training to win». Yesterday, Lucas Equíbar made history by becoming the first Spaniard to win a World Championships medal in Snowboard cross. A huge boost for winter sports in this country and his emotions crossing the finish line, made that patently clear.

Emotional moment

Few could have been happier than Eguíbar himself, apart from perhaps his coach, Israel Planas, who trains the snowboarder and has spent many years dedicated to the sport. «My legs were trembling and that’s never happened to me before», he commented, tears in his eyes and filled with emotion. Years of work, all worthwhile. «I’ll always treasure this moment in my heart, because it was so hard getting here», said Eguíbar just after the race. «When I compete, I always know I’m going to be a winner, but I knew a medal would be really important for Sierra Nevada and the whole country. The resort worked hard and deserved a Spanish medal win», he enthused, delighted to win a medal on home soil. Spain is filled with winter sports optimism for a bright future.