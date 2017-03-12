Snowboard Cross: Thrills & spills in a race for the finishing line

There are no judges scoring points in the Snowboard Cross event and more akin to motorcross, it’s all about velocity matched with courage and daring, as riders battle to be first over the finishing line. Control, balance and technique are tested to their limits with four snowboarders at a time, racing through a course filled with obstacles to navigate such as banks, jumps, rollers and cambered turns. In such a competitive event, there’s also the frequent chance of mid-race collisions, as riders jostle for position.

The competition format is typically a time-trial in the qualifiers, with the fastest riders progressing to the finals. Each round from there is a series of knock-outs, with only the very best reaching the grand final and a shot at stepping onto the winners podium. For those who don’t achieve success individually, there’s also a team version of the event.

Spain has a strong group of competitors in the men’s event at Sierra Nevada 2017, including Lucas Eguibar, Regino Hernández and Laro Herrero.