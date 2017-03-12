King Felipe VI joins fans for surprise visit for the slopestyle finals

King Felipe VI of Spain arrived in Sierra Nevada on Saturday, attending the snowboard slopestyle finals and showing his love for winter sports. In secret and by surprise, taking his seat in the stands along with the rest of the fans at the Loma de Dílar piste, after happily posed for a few photographs with delighted youngsters, all keen to meet the monarch.

The King’s passion for winter sports is no secret here in Spain, having visited Sierra Nevada for many years since his childhood, when he first enjoyed taking to the magnificent slopes surrounding the resort. Indeed, it’s fair to say some of his happiest moments have been spent in the snow crowning the mountains of Granada. Having already given his royal seal of approval to the opening ceremony, Felipe VI has taken the opportunity to attend the World Championships in person.

His visit remained a secret until he stepped off the ski lift and made his way to the stands, to watch the snowboard slopestyle finals. Doubtless those who bought tickets were doing a double-take, as they spotted the Spanish monarch taking his seat in the front row, alongside Cetursa director María José Lopéz, and May Peus, president of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation (RFEDI). Amiably conversing with those around him, he also paid careful attention to events on the circuit, as the thrill and spills of the exciting competition unfolded.

King Felipe was particularly keen to talk with the Spanish ‘riders’, Regino Hernández and Josito Aragón, plus New Zealander, Carlos García Knight, who has Spanish roots in Cádiz. Speaking after meeting the monarch, Regino Hernández said His Majesty «simply wanted to congratulate me for qualifying, asking me about the circuit and wished me luck». Carlos García Knight was thrilled by his particular encounter, enthusing, «Getting to meet him was awesome, it’s a dream come true. We spoke about the competition, then he told me he wants to travel to New Zealand and ski there».

The sense of surprise experienced by Carlos was no less than that of his Spanish family members, supporting him with flags and constant cheers of encouragement. His uncle, Fernando, couldn’t have wished for a better 53rd birthday present, also getting to meet His Majesty alongside his sporting nephew. «This is the best day of my life! For the King to come here and watch is a huge honour for our family. I got to greet him and say ‘Good day, Majesty’».

María José López was delighted with the royal visit. «It was really exciting. To have a person of his stature visiting is absolutely fantastic, marvellous», she explained, highlighting that Felipe VI is clearly demonstrating «his commitment to winter sports and what’s more, it’s the only World Championships being celebrated in Spain in 2017. He wanted to be here and he congratulated us all».

RFEDI president, May Peus, was also delighted with the royal visit. «It shows great recognition, a commitment to winter sports and the best kind of support for our institution» she commented, adding, «To have the continued support of the Royal Family is really important for us», Peus declared, before revealing, «We only found out about his arrival at the very last minute. He wanted to be discreet, enjoy some skiing and the championships, just like everyone else.»

After shaking hands with a few more well-wishers, then posing for a quick photo that one young boy will treasure fondly for the rest of his life, the Spanish monarch contentedly and discreetly made his departure, skiing down the slopes amongst the myriad visitors who made their way to Sierra Nevada on Saturday.