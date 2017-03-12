Enthusiastic winter sports fans flock to sunny Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada was a thriving hive of activity on Saturday. The magnificent weather, the 2017 Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships taking place, with thrilling competition finals held throughout the afternoon and evening, all made for a spectacular atmosphere.

Cafes, bars and restaurants were full of people, many enjoying the spring sunshine in the terraces and squares outside, ensuring waiters and waitresses were constantly on their toes, providing all manner of refreshments. Meanwhile, there were large queues to get slope access and ski lift tickets, or to rent equipment, keen to head up into the snowy Sierra Nevada peaks.

To date, over 6,000 tickets have been sold for winter sports fans to watch the various World Championship events, most of which are expected to be utilised both this and next weekend, Granadino locals welcoming the event with arms wide open and eager to participate.

Hotels and hostels are also enjoying bumper numbers of visitors with over 90% occupancy, according to the latest statistics available. The normally ample car parking space beneath Pradollano was quicky filled to beyond capacity early on Saturday morning, as is habitual during the busiest times of year for the resort, but with more traffic continuing to arrive from the city of Granada below. Indeed, three Guardia Civil patrols had to divert traffic towards the nearby Hoya de la Mora zone, where more parking space is available.

Although the Hoya de la Mora area is a considerable distance on foot from the main Pradollano resort, that did little to diminish the enthusiasm of the thousands of visitors continuing to arrive, all keen to see these marvellous championships at first hand, along with the many associated events which have been specially prepared to run alongside the two weeks of exciting elite winter sports action.