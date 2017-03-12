Blouin and Smits 'dance' in slopestyle; Cai and Scott reign again in halfpipe

Belgian rider Seppe Smits was crowned 2017 Slopestyle World Champion yesterday at Sierra Nevada’s Sulayr Snowpark. No stranger to competing in Spain, won his first world title in Molina back in 2011. There was a score to settle with Sierra Nevada though, after arriving as one of the favourites for the World Cup finals in 2013, but leaving empty handed and disqualified. Later, Smits admitted that having almost missed his opportunity to progress, after a costly mistake in the first run, he was furious with himself when he reached the finish line, but ahead of the second run, «I tried to focus myself to the max and on doing much better».

That’s exactly what he did with a near perfect run: backside double cork 1080 nose, frontside 900 mute, switch backside double cork 1080 mute, cab 1260 stalefish, backside 450 off, switch ollie half 50-50, backside 360 off. During the podium winners press conference alongside Nicolas Huber (2nd) and Chris Corning (3rd), Smits suggested they are both more technical riders than he, but he’d managed to maintain the same ‘flow’, important towards the scoring by the judges.

As for the Spanish interests, local José Antonio Aragón didn’t make it to yesterday’s final, after being eliminated in Thursday’s qualifiers. Carlos García Knight became the next hope, a New Zealander with roots in Cádiz. However, he finished in 7th position. In the Ladies event, Canadian rider Laurie Blouin claimed victory with a stellar run, joined on the podium by New Zealander Zoi Sdowski and Miyabi Onitsuka from Japan. Pleased with her winning display, Blouin felt the judges «rewarded my doubles, because few girls on the circuit can do those.»

Some things never change. That’s the balance after the halfpipe finals at the 2017 Sierra Nevada World Championships. Australian James Scotty won the men’s event, whilst the ladies’ was won by Xeuton Cai, consolidating the title she’d already won two years ago in Kreichberg. Both dominated and thoroughly deserved their golds.

James Scotty made it clear right from his first run, he wasn’t going to be challenged for his halfpipe crown. Quite simply, none of the other competitors could match what he had to offer. Such was the skill in his tricks, the crowd of over a thousand were already backing him for victory, only halfway down the pipe. No other rider received such support as the Australian.

Impressive tricks on the halfpipe and impressive support from the eager fans. Indeed, such was the demand that queues were lengthy for the ascent to the Sulayr Snowpark, via the Jara ski lift. Also, most spectators were on foot, rather than with skis or snowboards. The same enthusiasm had greeted the aerials finals the night before, with local winter sports fans enjoying the opportunity to see such exciting events, practically on their own doorstep.

In that environment and with such support, James Scotty absolutely thrived, responding by putting everything into his runs, shining with every trick. Last to run in each of the three rounds was also an advantage, knowing the scores he had to beat and likewise, nobody could better what he was about to produce, afterwards. In the final run, four tricks leaping higher every time, varying his grabs and demonstrating exceptional showmanship.

Xeutong Cai was also seemingly untouchable in the ladies competition. Already boasting a world title from the 2015 World Championships in Austria, just the Australian males event king, she wasn’t ready to end her reign as the Chinese queen of the halfpipe. In the press call afterwards, she highlighted that her sole aim was victory in Sierra Nevada, the best such pipe in Spain and only surpassed by the Swiss resort of Lax.