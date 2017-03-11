Unsung Heroes: The tireless Sierra Nevada 'snow surgeons'

A slopestyle ‘rider’ zooms past at top speed, hits the kicker and disappears towards the finish line, but Ricardo Castro, Miguel Caballero and their team of twenty assistants aren’t concerned about how the competitor’s result. Their sights are focused on any blemishes left behind in the snow, heading to the giant sacks of salt and grabbing their shovels. A brief pause in the competition, there’s a shout... «come on, we’ve got fifteen minutes!» - A rallying cry and the team must get everything in top shape again, ready for the next competitors.

From 6am every day, it’s the same. Most people at the resort are still sleeping, but the ‘shapers’ are already hard at work on the mountain. Who are they? «They’re the people dedicated to the construction and manual maintenance of all the jumps, gaps, modules, putting rails in the right places (the obstacles the riders must navigate), making sure everything is good», explained Ricardo Castro, builder of the Sierra Nevada ‘snowpark’ and in charge of making sure everything is correctly maintained.

With their piste grooming machinery, Castro heads up and down the slopestyle circuit, according to the needs of each of the various modules. On top of them, some of the ‘shapers’ - usually three or four per platform and there’s five platforms on a slopestyle circuit - filling in holes or grooves and flattening the snow, using their special shovels, making sure everything is ready and perfect, whilst others throw salt. An important ingredient to absorb humidity in the snow. A continuous job, in conditions which Miguel Caballero, one of Castro’s assistants, defines as, «very extreme. There’s high temperatures, sand in the snow.... Everything is melting a lot quicker.»

This is «highly technical» work, explains Castro. For everything to function well, he’s supported by «a solid team. We’ve got twenty ‘shapers’ working with us. A driver, three machine operators, ten military volunteers helping set out security nets and flags, moving snow from one location to another... Their support, invaluable».

Additionally, «We all have to be very organised, military on their radios, waiting in case any rider takes a fall, with a team of medics and lifeguards», insists Castro, to ensure «the whole process is as rapid as possible, because a rider can’t be left waiting if they’re hurt, the climate conditions can also affect them.»

The piste cleaning ends. The ‘riders’ are back in action at full speed, and the ‘shapers’, these marvellous snow surgeons, remain vigilant.

Alli the halfpipe builder

The work of Austrian specialist, Alli Zehetner, has been vital preparing for the halfpipe competition at these World Championships. When he arrived, what’s now an immaculately white halfpipe, was initially covered in discoloured brown snow. The unfortunate side effect of a storm front from north Africa a fortnight previously. That’s when Alli arrived. «A storm had dropped sand from the desert and after that, the temperatures also rose», he observed. Speaking about the steps required to get everything ready, Alli explained, «The first step is compacting snow on the deck and special care building the walls. Then you add more snow to the deck and keep compacting it. When all that preparation work is done, you can start work with the pipe monster».

Although work with the aptly named ‘pipe monster’ machinery is complicated, he assured it’s not as risky as one would expect. «It’s just a matter of common sense. Every slight movement you make can have a major impact in the halfpipe, due to the huge curved arm of the pipe monster. Especially when the snow is soft, as it’s been over recent days».