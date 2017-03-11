Sierra Nevada 2017 'Fun Zones' opened in Granada city centre

Beginning yesterday at midday and continuing on the 11th, 17th and 18th March, a space provided in the centre of Granada will be the meeting point between the citizens who can’t travel to the mountains, and activities associated with the Sierra Nevada 2017 Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships. On each of those dates, there will be a wide range of activities and events for adults and youngsters alike.

Amateur roller skating and skateboarding circuits have been prepared for anyone who fancies having a go, plus a ‘freestyle’ zone for those with more advanced skills. There will also be acrobatic displays by local clubs, for those who just want to watch. There are ‘Fun Zones’ available each day with giant screens and live broadcasts of the latest competitions taking place in Sierra Nevada. Throughout, there are fun games and activities for youngsters.

Attending the opening of the ‘Fun Zones’, Mayor of Granada, Francisco Cuenca, was fortunate enough to keep his balance whilst trying his luck on a virtual snowboard. Afterwards, he was treated to a demonstration of skateboarding skills, congratulating all the groups involved before his departure.

The suspension of Winterfest left expectations that locals would have to wait until next year’s event. Instead, the concert planned to open that event, was converted into one opening the ‘Fun Zone’.