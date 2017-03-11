Two gold medals for the USA Team in Sierra Nevada

Ashley Caldwell and Jonathon Lillis struck gold on the slopes of the Sierra Nevada on Friday night. Celebrations began for the USA team when Ashley produced an unbeatable jump in the ladies event. When the men’s final followed, Lillo completed a remarkable aerials double for his team with the very last jump of the competition, edging ahead of Chinese rival Guangpu, who must have thought he’d done enough to secure the win.

«I knew that Guangpu always makes fantastic jumps and that I needed to do something special if I wanted to win», Lillis pointed out, admitting being a little nervous ahead of his jump. Australian David Morris claimed bronze.

«This was the best jump of my life,« enthused Caldwell, who produced two doubles full and a full; the first female to achieve an aerials feat seen performed by male athletes. «I’ve always tried to match the men, pushing myself», she explained, hoping to provide inspiration for other female jumpers, all aiming to close the gender gap. Danielle Scott (Australia, 2nd) and Xu Mengtao (China, 3rd), full of praise and happy to follow her lead.

Clearly having enjoyed competing in Sierra Nevada, amidst the bubbly atmosphere shared by all the medal winners in the press conference afterwards, Caldwell admitted enjoying the Spanish sunshine and praised the quality of the World Championship organisation. «The first day we were training in short sleeves and the snow was very soft. The work everyone here has done is incredible, all the staff, the organisation. As good as any World Cup host and it’s the first time here. It’s all been fantastic.» Golden praise indeed from a worthy champion.

Earlier in the day, Spain’s hopes of a strong showing in the men’s snowboard cross event were boosted yesterday, with Lucas Eguíbar and Regino Hernández finishing 2nd and 3rd respectively during the qualifiers. Just ahead, Pierre Vaultier of France. Memories of a previous rivalry were evoked, because Eguíbar competed against the same opponent at the 2013 World Cup in Sierra Nevada, Vaultier the winner that day.

The Frenchman again the man to beat at the 2017 World Championships, but that’s precisely what Eguíbar aims to do. «Vautier is always really fast, I know that. I knew he would do well» he admitted, but pointed out ahead of Sunday’s final, «Vaultier’s time today was fast, but he might slip in the next. That’s how these races go and anything can happen.» Meanwhile, Regino Hernández was happy after registering the 3rd best time of the day. «I felt really good. It’s another race and I need forget that I’m racing at home, staying 100% focused.» Both he and Eguíbar proving that Spain have a genuine chance of winning at the Sierra Nevada 2017 World Championships.

Spanish halfpipe hope Queralt Castellet missed out on making the finals, despite sitting in 8th after the first round of qualification with 77.75 points. 83.75 was needed to make the cut for the finals. She took the risks, though the rewards didn’t come. «I went for the back side 9, which is one of the riskiest tricks, but didn’t land well», she explained. Despite not making the finals, Queralt remains determined ahead of her next event. «I’m disappointed because I can do the tricks; but I’ll be fine for the big air», she concluded, not worried about recent injury doubts.

Spain might not have anyone flying their flag in the slope style finals, after Josito Aragón was eliminated in the qualifiers, but there’s still Carlos García Knight. He hails from New Zealand, but most of his supporters at the finish line hail from Cádiz. Carlos speaks Spanish, and obviously English. His father didn’t when he left Cádiz to find his fortune on the other side of the world. Today, his son will be battling to become world champion.