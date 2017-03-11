Aerials, one of the most breathtaking events at Sierra Nevada 2017

This discipline is one of the most breathtaking events at Sierra Nevada 2017, given The technical abilities of the competitors, the gravity defying jumps and the spectacular acrobatics on display. Participants compete to impress five competition judges, attempting to produce some of the most difficult and risky tricks after hitting the ramp, then keepThe best competitors on the Aerials circuit can often produce triple back-flips with four or five twists.

However, it’s not just that daring and impressive aspect which is scored by the judges. Scoring is judged by jump take-off (20%), jump form (50%), landing quality (30%), plus ‘degree of difficulty’ (DD) to provide a total score. Each rider makes two jumps, both judged to provide a overall score.

Starting with two qualification rounds, the twelve best progress to the three final rounds. During the last of those finals rounds, the list of competitors is narrowed down to six, those who will battle to dazzle with their very best aerial tricks, to decide the ultimate medal winners on the Neveros run.