World Championship 'Cracks': Predicting the medal favourites

The best ‘riders’ in the world are ready to battle for gold on the Sierra Nevada slopes. These are some of the favourites in each discipline.

Freestyle Ski

Kevin Rolland (France): Halfpipe Ski. Bronze medallist at the Sochi 2014, he’s also won six World Cup events amongst 13 podium finishes. World Champion in 2009 and X-Games winner in 2016, aiming for legendary status in this sport.

Marie Martinod (France): Halfpipe Ski. Silver medallist at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, World Cup winner on four occasions, plus seven podium finishes, Marie is always amongst the favourites for more medals.

Marielle Thompson (Canada): Skicross. Gold medallist at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and 17 World Cup event wins, it’s hard to see anything but further success for Marielle at Sierra Nevada 2017. That will certainly be her aim.

Lisa Zimmermann (Germany): Slopestyle Ski. Current slopestyle ski world champion, but ranked 30th in the overall rankings this year and far from the leading positions. However, Lisa will be keen to get back on top form at Sierra Nevada.

Heinrik Hlarlaut (Sweden) Slopestyle Ski. Habitual figure on the podium this season and with expectations of the same in Sierra Nevada, this flamboyant skier is sure to demonstrate some of his finest tricks.

Filip Flisar (Slovenia): Skicross. Defending his title in Sierra Nevada and with seven World Cup wins, a fun personality matched by sporting excellence will ensure Flisar always remains one to watch.

Guangpu Qi (China): Aerials. Already amongst the medallists 23 times, he’s also the current World Cup rankings leader and will be keen to show his qualities on the jump.

Snowboard

Sina Candrian (Switzerland): Slopestyle & Big Air. Fourth in the current World Cup rankings and habitual on the podium in whichever competition she competes, a firm favourite for continued success.

Alex Pullin (Australia): Snowboard Cross. A Great showing by the Australian at the Molina 2011 World Cup event, plus a sporting rivalry with Spaniards Lucas Eguíbar and Regino Hernández promises an exciting event.

Ryo Aono (Japan): Halfpipe. A previous world champion, although unable to scale the same impressive heights in this year’s rankings. Sierra Nevada could provide a more than welcome return to the podium for this experienced competitor.

Ryan Stassel (USA): Big Air & Slopestyle. Defending world champion, permanent fixture on the podium at all the major events this year, Ryan will be hunting for medals in Sierra Nevada.

Laurie Blouin (Canada): Big Air & Slopestyle. 2013 Junior World Champion, Blouin enjoyed a podium finish at Seiser Alm (Italy). 7th in the current World Cup slopestyle rankings.

Ester Ledecka (Czech Rep.): Slalom. Defending her title at Sierra Nevada, 7 World Cup event wins this year, currently 2nd in the global slalom rankings and 3rd in the giant slalom.

Chloe Kim (USA): Halfpipe & Slopestyle. Kim won the World Cup event at Cooper Mountain this year, so will be aiming to build on that success. Aged 17 and already one of the most respected competitors.