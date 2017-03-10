Snowboarding through a traditional Andalusian whitewashed village

On the final stretch of the slopestyle run, catching the eye at the 2017 Sierra Nevada World Championships, a homage to the beautiful and famed whitewashed hillside villages of Andalucia.

During his trial run over the course, local rider Josito Aragón will no doubt have been reminded of the homes of his parents: Trevélez and Güéjar Sierra. On the final stretch of the slopestyle run, catching the eye at the 2017 Sierra Nevada World Championships, a homage to the beautiful and famed whitewashed hillside villages of Andalucia.

Traditional red roof tiles, balconies with flowers, mini patios, every detail is included. It’s creators are Miguel Caballero and Ricardo Castro, who adapted an idea first seen during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, where the slopestyle course featured a replica of a traditional Russian village.

«The plans needed to work and fit into place, because we needed to ensure the final design was actually buildable», explained Castro, who converted rough pencil drafts and ideas into the eventual plans used.

«Most of all it had to be functional, and it wasn’t easy making an Andalusian village fit into a course, in which world championship riders will be performing their tricks». Added Caballero, who believes the genuine seal of approval for their hard work, comes from the competitors themselves.

«They’re absolutely loving this course», he beamed with pride.Riders have already enjoyed testing their skills on the course during their training runs, ahead of the serious competition to follow.