Grinds, Grabs & Flips: Slopestyle at Sierra Nevada!

Slopestyle, ski and snowboard, is one of the most accesible snow sports. It consist on the descent of the competitors by a course of more than 600 metres, 710 metres in the Sector 3 Snowpark Sulayr of Sierra Nevada. They will find obstacles for their tricks, mainly clasified into springs, grinds, grabs and flips. Slopestyle is a mix of technical street-style obstacles and launcch ramps for big-air acrobatics.

The final scoring depends on the overall impression of the judges based on criteria as the execution of the tricks, the variety of those, the difficulty of line, the landing and the use of the course.

Slopestyle was born as a snowboard discipline but just a few years later became and ski one too. It is one of the most popular events in the X Games snow calendary and it began as an olimpic in Souchi 2014. Snowboard slopestyle classifications will be on Thursday 9th and the final on Saturday 11th. For skiing, the classifications will take place on Friday 17th. The final will be on Saturday just before the closing ceremony as the last proof of the World Cup.