Ikuma Horishima was in the midst of an interview with and Austrian TV crew, when Mikaël Kingsbury approached and promised: «I’ll get you next year!». Everyone had backed the Canadian star as the golden moguls favourite, but he leaves Sierra Nevada with just one individual bronze for his efforts. Most would be pleased with any medal, but far from satisfactory for the the winner of five crystal globes.

There was still a chance of victory in the duals event yesterday, but it seems destiny once more played its hand, as Horishima and Kingsbury were paired in the round of 16, and that was the end of the line for the Canadian. Once more, the Japanese flyer based his strategy on speed through the moguls, renown as one of the fastest on the circuit, solid enough when hitting the kickers. In the semi-finals he produced a cork 1080 at the first kicker and a cork 7 at the second. In the final he was paired against American rider, Bradley Wilson, fifth placed in the moguls rankings this season. In that final there was certainly no lack of drama. Ikuma got off to a strong start with a cork 1080 again at the first kicker and picked up his trademark speed through the moguls. Then it seemed, disaster had struck, both riders taking tumbles. Horishima picked himself up and didn’t even notice Wilson had also fallen just before the second kicker. Whilst the American tarried in his recovery, the Japanese speedster produced a back-flip and whizzed over the finish line. At the end of the run his coach simply praised that his pupil «kept attacking all the time». Now a double moguls champion at Sierra Nevada, understandably, Ikuma was asked about hopes for the Winter Olympics next year. Calm, but at the same time conscious of his achievements this week, knowing he’s now the man to beat, he concluded: «I’m the world champion.»

In the Ladies event, after winning a silver medal the previous day, yesterday Perrine Laffont claimed gold in the dual moguls. Despite being number two in the world rankings, she still couldn’t believe she’d won in Sierra Nevada. Asked about her next ambitions, she responded, «anything is possible next year at the Winter Olympics in Korea, and that’s the objective I’m working hard towards.»

Part of that work is geared towards mental strength. «I train with a psychologist and she helps me focus on only positive things, when I’m at the starting gate, and things like that have really helped me today.» Explained the French gold medallist. As for the physical demands of her sport, Laffont admitted that she felt drained following her push for gold. «I was really tired today, the first day of competition took a massive effort. This morning I was very tired, but I returned, gave everything possible to win and in the end, did it.»

After another duals favourite, Brittany Cox, had slipped out of the running at the quarter-finals, Laffont observed, «I heard Brittany missed out on reaching the podium, but I didn’t pay too much attention. I was more focused on my own skiing».

While most of the media attention yesterday was focused on the new world champions, but none of that would have been possible without the work of one of Sierra Nevada’s unsung heroes, Alfredo Naranjo, responsible for building the moguls piste for these World Championships. After thirty years tied to artistic skiing, he announced his retirement. He pointed out that no two moguls pistes are ever the same, especially when it comes to the World Championships. «We had to work really hard to ensure the moguls had changes of rhythm and were all even», he explained, losing none of his customary passion for the sport he loves.