World Championships with a female touch

Canadian freestyle skier Audrey Robichaud will be experiencing International Women’s Day in the best possible way, by competing for medals on an equal footing as the rest of her male colleagues, in the Moguls discipline. Amongst all the competitors participating at this event, approximately forty percent are women. Taking part in today’s qualification stages will be 41 women and 53 men. The person in charge of today’s competition is also a woman: Elena Cardel. She is the race director and she’s always had many female colleagues working alongside her, during her active time in winter sports. Indeed, one of her main rivals during that competitive era was ‘Pimpo’ González, who is now an organisational colleague. The sports director for Cetursa Sierra Nevada is former professional skier, Reyes Santa Olalla. Likewise, the sporting director for the Andalusian Ski Federation is former olympic competitor, Carolina Ruiz, whilst the Sierra Nevada ski resort itself is lead by María José López. The trend appears to be the same in other countries. Madison Olsen, USA national champion in the aerials discipline in 2012, believes that the gender gap is gradually closing, explaining, «The female field is always very competitive, and women are gradually getting closer to the same technical level as men.»

German rider Laura Grasemann, who competes today in the moguls and ranked amongst the top 20 at the World Cup, also believes there’s more equality when it comes to opportunities in her sport these days. «I haven’t encountered any problems because of the fact I’m a woman», she conformed. Elena, her physio, also added that if there are any differences between male and female competitors these days, it’s only physical.

These sentiments were shared by local Granadino competitor, Marina Terrón. «I’ve never had any problems with discrimination, and any differences are purely physical. In this sport strength is a very important factor, mainly when skiing and even more so with the jumps.»

In Spain, the best results in winter sports competitions have predominantly been achieved by women. Aside from Olympic gold medalist, ‘Paquito’ Fernández Ochoa, it was his sister Blanca and granadinos María Jóse Rienda and Carolina Ruiz, who achieved many of the greatest results internationally in alpine skiing. In snowboarding, the 2015 World Championships silver medallist was none other than Queralt Castellet, who competes again at Sierra Nevada 2017.

When it comes to freestyle skiing, the only Spanish representative to compete in the ski cross discipline, is also a woman. Granadino, Rocío Delgado, who is now assisting in the organisation of the 2017 World Championships.

Female sport in Spain

Focusing on sports overall, in 2016, the General Sub-delegation of for Women and Sport implemented a budget of one million five hundred thousand Euros. Subsequently, Spanish sportswomen achieved great results. 144 women (46% of the team) participated in the 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio, winning nine of a total of seventeen medals, equalling the best number of gold medals achieved to date, in Barcelona ‘92. Ruth Beitia, Carolina Marín, Maialen Chourraut and Mireia Belmonte following in the wake of judo competitors Miriam Blasco and Almudena Muñoz, sailor Theresa Zabell, and the field hockey team. There were silver medal victories for Eva Calvo in taekwondo and rhythmic gymnast team Alejandra Quereda, Lourdes Mohedano, Elena López, Artemi Gavezou and Sandra Aguilar. Bronze medals were gained by swimmer Mireia Belmonte and weightlifter Lydia Valentin. Although Spanish women have achieved great results in winter sports, there still remains the challenge of winning medals at a Winter Olympics, once again.

María José Rienda, director general of sports for Junta de Andalucía, enthused yesterday, «the pistes are ready and they’re fantastic» ahead of the championship which will convert Sierra Nevada into «the only resort to have held two world championships and once again, we are a focal point for the whole planet». She also referred to the excellent weather enjoyed by competitors and spectators alike, during the first competitor training sessions: «This also permits us to say that we have the best resort, we’re genuinely a reference for winter sports.»