Sierra Nevada 2017, opening ceremony, fit for a King

Former president of the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation (RFEDI), Eduardo Roldán, on behalf of International Ski Federation (FIS) president, Gian Franco Kasper, officially announced the the opening of the 2017 Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships, during a ceremony held at the García Lorca Hall at the Palacio de Congresos in Granada, an event which included the presence of Felipe VI, the King of Spain, who received a standing ovation from the audience. His arrival marked the beginning of the gala ceremony.

Roldán, speaking on behalf of Kasper, welcomed all the participants and evoked fond memories of the only previous World Championships held at the Sierra Nevada. Those were the alpine skiing championships held in 1996. That set a precedent leading to a leap in quality for the Grandino resort, which notably improved both its international image and sporting infrastructure.

Speaking along the same lines, Junta de Andalucía president, Susana Díaz, alongside Mayor of Granada, Francisco Cuenca, praised the permanent legacy in the Sierra Nevada, that will remain long after these championships. Díaz highlighted that the event has created 1,500 new jobs, provided an economic impact of around 16 million Euros, plus 13,000 overnight stays at the resort, without including spectators who will attend. Additionally, she underlined how the Sierra Nevada has adapted to open itself to emerging sporting disciplines, as demonstrated by these championships, also convinced that Sierra Nevada «has no limits» to what it can achieve.

Francisco Cuenca signalled that this is «the most important sporting event to be held in Andalucía in 2017», which will convert Granada and Sierra Nevada into a «trending topic for world sport». «In 1996 Granada began to build what we are today, and hosting these championships we take another leap forward in quality», concluded the Mayor of Granada, who also extended his gratitude for the support of the Spanish Royalty. Also speaking was Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation president, José María Peus. «Great events like these provide an excellent way to get to know a place. We’ve worked really hard to ensure these facilities are ready», he said. Along with welcoming all the participating countries, he predicted the Spanish team «arrive with a desire to win».

The competitors were the initial protagonists at the start of the ceremony, with a parade of the 50 delegations. Russia and China provided the most numerous, alongside the USA, Germany and Canada. The flags of all 50 participating nations were paraded by volunteers. Luis Sánchez de Miguel, Rocío Delgado, Jordi Font and Carolina Ruiz Castillo, four historic Spanish skiers from different disciplines and eras, were responsible for carrying the Spanish flag. Also presented was the FIS flag, carried by María José Rienda, retired Granadino skier and winner of six giant slalom competitions between 2005 and 2006) along with four members of the organising committee from the previous championship, held in Kreischberg (Austria) in 2015.

The opening ceremony continued with a specially themed show, ‘Made in Granada’, performed by local artists, featuring numerous musical acts, urban dance and break dance. There were also performances from flamenco singer, Marina Heredia, plus flamenco dancers Daniel Doña and Cristian Martín, theatre company Laví and Bel, Migue the Magician, who even included the King of Spain in one of his card tricks. One of the most applauded moments what produced by the Vaivén Circus company, who entertained with a series of acrobatics by three members of their team. Throughout the whole show, graffiti artist ‘El Niño de las Pinturas’ produced one of his works live, over a giant profile of the Sierra Nevada mountains.