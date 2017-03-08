FIS highlight «great atmosphere & enthusiasm» at Sierra Nevada

María José López, secretary of the organising committee and director of Cetursa, invited all attending Tuesday’s press call «to enjoy this marvellous resort and the challenges we’re going to experience».

Sports general secretary for Junta de Andalucía, Antonio Fernández, enthused, «Sierra Nevada, Granada & Andalusia will be a showcase for sporting events and a fine example for young people.»

Olmo Hernán, director general of the Royal Spanish Federation of Winter Sports, highlighted the «synergy between different administrations achieved, ahead of this event» assuring, «we have a chance of winning medals.» Australian, Dean Gosper, board member of the FIS (International Ski Federation), explained that he «spoke with some competitors last night, they think the atmosphere here is really good and they’re full of enthusiasm for these championships. There’s a good vibe here and the expectations are fantastic.»

Another FIS representative, Eduardo Roldán, referred back to the 1996 championships hosted at the same venue and underlined that «since then the original seeds of competitors, coaches, organisers, volunteers, has grown, paving the way for Sierra Nevada to continue hosting championships of this calibre.»

In closing, FIS marketing director Marcelo Looze pointed out, «we have magnificent pistes here that won’t just be here for the competitors over the next couple of weeks.» They will remain the lasting legacy of what promises to be an exciting event.

Meanwhile on the slopes, Canadian moguls favourite, Mikaël Kingsbury, was the competitor everyone wanted to watch during the last training runs, ahead of today’s finals on the Visera piste. A session which promises an exciting event today. The slope style training runs also took place with Spaniards Aleix López, Josito Aragón and María Hidalgo. However, the aerials training session was postponed, due to high temperature on slopes.