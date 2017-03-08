The first Moguls finals begin today; discover more about this exciting event

The perfect mix between technique, speed and acrobatic ability. The mogul courses are between 200 and 270 metres long with an average slope grade of 26 degrees. The moguls themselves are set 3.5 metres apart. The riders will find two small jumps on their way. There are seven judges. Five of them will mesure the acrobatic ability. 18 riders will be on the final.

The dual moguls consist of lowering the track two by two, the best 16 competitors. The judges decide who passes, not always the fastest one. These challenges will take to a final.

Riders don’t need to decide previously the tricks they will use. Double flips are forbidden for security, not the simple ones. Moguls finals will take place today from 2pm; tomorrow for dual moguls. Between the best candidates to win their competitions are Mikael Kingsbury (Canada) an Britt Cox (Australia). Spain will be represented by the young Martín Romero and Marina Terrón, both from Granada.