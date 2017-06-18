Hacer 'pesas' con un perro: la moda viral que arrasa en Instagram

Una chica de Texas ha puesto de moda en Instagram ejercitar sus músculos levantando perros y le ha llamado 'Squat your dog'.
Los imitadores no han tardado en aparecer y el movimiento más repetido son las sentadillas.
Coach @codyrubel taking the Beach WOD to the next level with the help of his pup. #squatyourdogchallenge
#squatyourdogchallenge #fail #noonewashurtinthemakingofthisvideo #snort #horsedog #grandbleudegascogne
Some days you just need something to brighten up your feed and make you smile #squatyourdog if anyone wants to join me in this fun, take a video of yourself squatting your dog or pet and tag me in it! Or just enjoy this video of me and my freaking adorable pet. Disclaimer: if they're too heavy, don't try it. If they don't like it, put them down. Know your animal before partaking!! #SquatYourDogChallenge #squatyourdog #squatchallenge #squatyourpet #fit #fitness #goldenretriever #goldenretrieversofinstagram #puppy #squatting #booty #colonelthegoat #fitnessjourney #getfit #fitfam @shape @todayshow
