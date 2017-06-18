Ideal

Gente y estilo

Hacer 'pesas' con un perro: la moda viral que arrasa en Instagram

Hacer 'pesas' con un perro: la moda viral que arrasa en Instagram

  • Los imitadores de esta chica no han tardado en aparecer y el movimiento más repetido son las sentadillas

  • ideal.es

Una chica de Texas ha puesto de moda en Instagram ejercitar sus músculos levantando perros y le ha llamado 'Squat your dog'.

Los imitadores no han tardado en aparecer y el movimiento más repetido son las sentadillas.

Coach @codyrubel taking the Beach WOD to the next level with the help of his pup. #squatyourdogchallenge

Una publicación compartida de Cróga CrossFit (@crogacrossfit) el

#squatyourdogchallenge #fail #noonewashurtinthemakingofthisvideo #snort #horsedog #grandbleudegascogne

Una publicación compartida de Cayleigh Snow-Nickle (@cayleigh_snow) el

Temas

Deja tu comentario