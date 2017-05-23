El drama que atraviesa Lady Gaga, en el momento más duro

Lady Gaga atraviesa un mal momento después de que su amiga Sonja Durham perdiera en su batalla contra el cáncer. La artista compartió su dolor con los asistentes del Festival de Coachella y también le rindió tributo a través de las redes sociales. “No sé cómo poner precio a una amistad. Ni siquiera estoy segura de cómo se puede evaluar el tamaño de su significado. Sólo un corazón realmente lo sabe y es demasiado especial para explicarlo con palabras”, publicó junto a una imagen con la recientemente fallecida.
La publicación en Instagram sirvió como carta de despedida entre la artista y Durham. Unas líneas cargadas de emoción y sentimientos encontrados: “Ella tenía esa forma increíble de liberarme del ancla de mi tristeza. Me amó sin temor mientras yo lidiaba con la fama y la inspiración. Estoy en shock porque no tendré más momentos con ella hasta que muera”.
También Lady Gaga tuvo palabras para la pareja de Sonja, al resto de familiares y amigos. Se despidió prometiendo “ser un poco más fuerte todos los días” porque “ella lo habría querido así”. “Prometo ser una guerrera para ella y ser una voz para los pacientes de cáncer para que el mundo pueda continuar y mejorar en esta batalla”, sentenció.
I don't know how to put a price on a friendship. I'm not even sure how you can assess the size of its meaning, only really your heart truly knows and it's too special for words. I feel two competing feelings. Firstly, that I will live everyday with more passion, more determination, more compassion and more giving than ever before. Because that's who she was, and it's what drew us to each other, and I know it's what she always wanted for me. She had this incredible way of releasing me from the anchor of my own sadness that held me back, she loved me fearlessly while I learned how to cope with fame and stay inspired no matter how scared I was. She knew all I cared about was the music. She made that ok. The other feeling I have is that of being robbed of the last 10 years of my life, friendship and career with her. Like someone took her from us, and with that taking took all the good times. I know that's not true, and I know that I have those memories forever, I'm just in shock that I will never have new ones with her. I'm in shock that I won't see her again until I pass too. I vow to be a little stronger everyday for her because that's what she would have wanted, I vow to be stronger for anyone who's lost somebody to cancer. I'm a part of that family now. I vow to be a warrior for her and be a voice for cancer patients so the world can continue to improve the dialogue and the fight. I loved her. I still love her. And I love so much her husband Andre, stepson Sante, and friends. I made them some food yesterday. I will keep cooking. Cooking my soul until it understands this. Last thing I told her, "Go find Joanne, Sonj." Somehow I think she did. @sonjad7777 #sonjadurham #grigiogirls
Una publicación compartida de xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) el