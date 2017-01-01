Real Madrid
|2 - 5
Fenerbahçe
Min.8' T1
|Real Madrid
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|3 Anthony Randolph
|0
|0
|0
|6 Dino Radoncic
|0
|0
|0
|1 Fabien Causeur
|1
|0
|0
|11 Facundo Campazzo
|1
|0
|-1
|9 Felipe Reyes
|1
|0
|1
|14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|1
|0
|1
|20 Jaycee Carroll
|0
|0
|0
|44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|7 Luka Doncic
|1
|2
|1
|32 Ognjen Kuzmic
|0
|0
|0
|5 Rudy Fernández
|0
|0
|0
|16 Santiago Yusta García
|0
|0
|0
|22 Walter Samuel Tavares
|0
|0
|0
|23 Sergio Llull
|0
|0
|0
|33 Trey Thompkins
|0
|0
|0
|Fenerbahçe
|MJ
|PTOS
|VAL
|44 Ahmet Duverioglu
|1
|2
|2
|35 Ali Muhammed Bobby Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|5 Baris Hersek
|0
|0
|0
|11 Brad Wanamaker
|1
|0
|2
|18 Egehan Arna
|0
|0
|0
|21 James William Nunnally
|0
|0
|0
|24 Jan Vesely
|1
|0
|-1
|1 Jason Thompson
|0
|0
|0
|16 Konstantinos Sloukas
|0
|0
|0
|70 Luigi Da Tome
|0
|0
|0
|23 Marko Guduric
|1
|0
|0
|10 Melih Mahmutoglu
|0
|0
|0
|33 Nikola Kalinic
|1
|3
|3
|4 Nicolo Melli
|0
|0
|0
|Puntos
|Nikola Kalinic
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|3
|Ahmet Duverioglu
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|2
|Luka Doncic
|Real Madrid
|2
|James William Nunnally
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Faltas cometidas
|Marko Guduric
|Serbia
|1
|Jan Vesely
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|1
|Facundo Campazzo
|Real Madrid
|1
|James William Nunnally
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Rebotes ofensivos
|Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre
|Real Madrid
|1
|James William Nunnally
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Jan Vesely
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Egehan Arna
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Rebotes defensivos
|James William Nunnally
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Jan Vesely
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Egehan Arna
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Brad Wanamaker
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Asistencias
|Marko Guduric
|Serbia
|1
|Brad Wanamaker
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|1
|James William Nunnally
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
|Egehan Arna
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|0
1º Cuarto
1'
Bandeja de Luka Doncic [Real Madrid]
1º Cuarto
1'
Triple de Nikola Kalinic [Fenerbahce Istanbul] con asistencia de Brad Wanamaker
1º Cuarto
1'
Primera falta personal de Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] sobre Brad Wanamaker
1º Cuarto
1'
Luka Doncic [Real Madrid] falla el triple
1º Cuarto
0'
Primera falta personal de Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] sobre Gustavo Ayón
1º Cuarto
0'
Rebote ofensivo de Gustavo Ayón [Real Madrid] tras fallar su lanzamiento a canasta
1º Cuarto
0'
Primera falta personal de Jan Vesely [Fenerbahce Istanbul] sobre Felipe Reyes
1º Cuarto
0'
Canasta de Ahmet Duverioglu [Fenerbahce Istanbul] con asistencia de Marko Guduric
1º Cuarto
0'
Inicio del partido