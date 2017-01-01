Euroliga  Final D20/05 20:00h.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid		2 - 5

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe
Min.8' T1
1ª cuarto 2-5

1º Cuarto
1'

Bandeja de Luka Doncic [Real Madrid]

1º Cuarto
1'

Triple de Nikola Kalinic [Fenerbahce Istanbul] con asistencia de Brad Wanamaker

1

1º Cuarto
1'

Primera falta personal de Facundo Campazzo [Real Madrid] sobre Brad Wanamaker

1º Cuarto
1'

Luka Doncic [Real Madrid] falla el triple

1

1º Cuarto
0'

Primera falta personal de Marko Guduric [Fenerbahce Istanbul] sobre Gustavo Ayón

1º Cuarto
0'

Rebote ofensivo de Gustavo Ayón [Real Madrid] tras fallar su lanzamiento a canasta

1

1º Cuarto
0'

Primera falta personal de Jan Vesely [Fenerbahce Istanbul] sobre Felipe Reyes

1º Cuarto
0'

Canasta de Ahmet Duverioglu [Fenerbahce Istanbul] con asistencia de Marko Guduric

1º Cuarto
0'

Inicio del partido

Equipos

Real Madrid RMC
Fenerbahçe Fenerbahçe
Tiros de 2
2 Intentos 1
1 Canastas 1
50.00 % Aciertos 100.00
Tiros de 3
1 Intentos 1
0 Canastas 1
0.00 %Aciertos 100.00
Tiros libres
0 Intentos 0
0 Canastas 0
0.00 %Aciertos 0.00
Rebotes
2 Total 0
1 Ofensivos 0
0 Defensivos 0
Tapones
0 Realizados 0
0 Recibidos 0
0 Asistencias 2
0 Pérdidas 0
0 Recuperaciones 0
Jugadores
Real MadridMJPTOSVAL
3 Anthony Randolph000
6 Dino Radoncic000
1 Fabien Causeur100
11 Facundo Campazzo10-1
9 Felipe Reyes101
14 Gustavo Alfonso Ayón Aguirre101
20 Jaycee Carroll000
44 Jeffery Matthew Taylor000
7 Luka Doncic121
32 Ognjen Kuzmic000
5 Rudy Fernández000
16 Santiago Yusta García000
22 Walter Samuel Tavares000
23 Sergio Llull000
33 Trey Thompkins000
FenerbahçeMJPTOSVAL
44 Ahmet Duverioglu122
35 Ali Muhammed Bobby Dixon000
5 Baris Hersek000
11 Brad Wanamaker102
18 Egehan Arna000
21 James William Nunnally000
24 Jan Vesely10-1
1 Jason Thompson000
16 Konstantinos Sloukas000
70 Luigi Da Tome000
23 Marko Guduric100
10 Melih Mahmutoglu000
33 Nikola Kalinic133
4 Nicolo Melli000
Los mejores
Puntos
Nikola KalinicFenerbahce Istanbul3
Ahmet DuveriogluFenerbahce Istanbul2
Luka DoncicReal Madrid2
James William NunnallyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Faltas cometidas
Marko GuduricSerbia1
Jan VeselyFenerbahce Istanbul1
Facundo CampazzoReal Madrid1
James William NunnallyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Rebotes ofensivos
Gustavo Alfonso Ayón AguirreReal Madrid1
James William NunnallyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Jan VeselyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Egehan ArnaFenerbahce Istanbul0
Rebotes defensivos
James William NunnallyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Jan VeselyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Egehan ArnaFenerbahce Istanbul0
Brad WanamakerFenerbahce Istanbul0
Asistencias
Marko GuduricSerbia1
Brad WanamakerFenerbahce Istanbul1
James William NunnallyFenerbahce Istanbul0
Egehan ArnaFenerbahce Istanbul0
